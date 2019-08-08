‘Fast & Furious 9’ Stuntman Out Of ICU Following On-Set Accident: ‘There Is Still A Long Road Ahead’

A stuntman seriously injured on the set of the next “Fast & Furious” movie is on the road to recovery.

Following an incident during filming in England last month that left him in a medically-induced coma, Joe Watts has now made significant progress.

Watts’ loved ones updated fans on his condition in a lengthy statement this week, acknowledging the difficulty of his journey while also sharing gratitude for the outpouring of well wishes from the Hollywood community and beyond.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes since Joe’s accident whilst filming Fast & Furious 9. We have been overwhelmed by the incredible support from friends, family and the stunt community, as well as the Fast & Furious 9 cast, crew and Universal Pictures,” the statement read. “While Joe remains in hospital and there is still a long road ahead, he has been moved out of the ICU and doctors are pleased with his progress. We’d especially like to send an enormous thank you to the air ambulance crew, all the fantastic doctors, nurses and staff at the Royal London Hospital who have provided amazing care to Joe.”

Watt’s fiancée Tilly Powell revealed in a since-deleted Facebook post that Joe had “suffered a serious head injury” but was “stable and being monitored closely throughout the night.” He had reportedly fallen while jumping from a balcony.

“I love him so much and my heart is shattered,” Powell continued, before concluding on a hopeful note. “He has all his family and friends by his side to get him through this!”

Universal also shared kind words for Watts in a new statement on behalf of the entire “Fast & Furious” 9 family, praising his work ethic and performance.

“Universal Pictures and the filmmakers, talent and crew of Fast & Furious 9, are heartened that Joe is on the road to recovery with the support of his loved ones. Joe is a professional in every sense of the word and his commitment to his craft is inspiring to all of us. We know he’ll continue to inspire us throughout his recovery. Everyone in the Fast family sends our heartfelt wishes and we will continue to support Joe and his family however we can.”

Watts’ stunt work has also been featured in other blockbuster franchises, from “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” to “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and more.

