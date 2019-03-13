Felicity Huffman Appears Tired And Emotional In First Court Photos Following Her $250,000 Bail Amid College Bribery Scandal

Felicity Huffman was seen in public for the first time since she was arrested early Tuesday morning for her alleged role in a college bribery scam. The “Desperate Housewives” star appeared tired and emotional as she was spotted leaving a Downtown Los Angeles courthouse late Tuesday with two officers by her side. She had her hair pulled back in a messy ponytail, her glasses on, and was wearing a navy blue zip-up sweatshirt and dark pants with a set of tennis shoes.

Her exit from court came after she posted a $250,000 bail. According to a NBC News reporter, Huffman “spoke quietly and solemnly and didn’t say much more than yes when answering the judge” during her hearing, which was attended by her lawyer, and husband William H. Macy. Macy appeared in court in support of his wife, with whom he shares two daughters, and according to NBC News he watched intently and took the note of his wife’s next court appearance.

According to the NBC News courtroom reporter, lawyers went back and forth with the judge on the sum of Huffman’s bail due to her wealth, but the judge chose not to factor her wealth and fame into her release on $250,000 bail. Her next preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29 at a Boston court.

On Tuesday, court documents were unsealed, which named 50 people as alleged participants in a nationwide college bribery scam. Huffman and actress Lori Loughlin were both indicted as part of the alleged nationwide scheme, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston,” the release says.

Loughlin is reportedly planning to surrender to authorities on Wednesday. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli was also indicted in the scam and was arrested Tuesday, as well. He was released on a $1 million bail.

