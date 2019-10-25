Felicity Huffman Didn’t Serve Her Full Prison Sentence And Here’s Why

Felicity Huffman has been released from prison early after serving less than two weeks for her role in a massive college admissions scandal, an official confirmed to NBC. The actress reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on Oct. 15.

Felicity was sentenced to serve 14 days in jail for disguising a $15,000 payment in order for a proctor to correct her daughter’s SAT exam. In addition to serving time she is also required to pay a fine of $30,000 and to perform 250 hours of community service.

The 56-year-old actress plead guilty in May to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

While it may be confusing as to why her sentence seemed abruptly shortened, it’s actually a common practice.

“The Bureau of Prisons may release an inmate whose release date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, on the last preceding weekday unless it is necessary to detain the inmate for another jurisdiction seeking custody under a detainer, or for any other reason which might indicate that the inmate should not be released until the inmate’s scheduled release date,” a BOP policy page states.

The Oscar-nominated actress was the first of several famous or influential parents sentenced in the FBI probe known as “Operation Varsity Blues.” Officials uncovered a massive bribery ring centered around college admissions coach Rick Singer, who parents paid to help get their children a better chance of admission to highly ranked schools.

On March 12 Felicity was arrested along with 49 others involved in the scandal—including “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli.

Lori and her husband face more serious charges than Felicity, as the couple were just hit with an additional charge of bribery—which carries a potential sentence of up to 50 years.

The couple have maintained their innocence throughout all the legal proceedings.