Felicity Huffman Sentenced To 14 Days In Prison For College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison by a federal judge in Boston on Friday for her involvement in the college bribery admissions scandal.

The judge also sentenced the actress to pay a $30K fine, one year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service

Huffman ordered to self report to a facility determined by the Bureau of Prisons on Oct. 25 — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) September 13, 2019

The 56-year-old tearfully addressed the judge in court prior to her sentencing, “I am deeply sorry to the students, parents, colleges, and universities impacted by my actions.” She continued, “I have inflicted more damage than I could’ve ever imagined.” Adding, “I was frightened, I was stupid and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I have done.”

The “Desperate Housewives” alum arrived at a federal courthouse with her longtime husband, William H. Macy, by her side as they walked in holding hands.

The actress had brought her brother for support to previous legal appearances.

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services fraud following accusations she paid $15,000 to have her older daughter’s SAT score altered. In a letter to judge Indira Talwani, she wrote that there was “no justification” for her actions and she “could have said ‘no’ to cheating.”

Huffman was among dozens of wealthy parents indicted in March on sweeping accusations of college entrance cheating and bribery, including “Fuller House” alum Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.