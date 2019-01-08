Fergie Posts Incredible Shot Showing Her With Dolphins

Just call this one Dolphin-licious.
Fergie has set a high bar for vacation snaps and it’s only January 8.
The superstar singer shared a jaw-dropping pic, showing her relaxing in the water as three dolphins simultaneously jump behind her.
“oh just swimming with dolphins in the Bahamas … #finsup,” Fergie captioned the stunning snap from the Bahamas.
The “M.I.L.F. $” singer looks cool and relaxed in front of the marine mammals, as she sports a black top and shades.
Fergie’s recent vacay snaps have been uber glam.
She shared a shot showing her in a straw hat, beach cover-up and Givenchy flip-flops while posing atop a bathtub on Monday.
Fergie headlined the New Year’s Eve event at Atlantis, Paradise Island, in the Bahamas.
