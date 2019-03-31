‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Star Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Welcome Baby No. 3

Jamie Dornan is father for the third time!

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star’s wife Amelia Warner shared the news that the couple had welcomed another little girl in a heartfelt post to celebrate Mother’s Day in the U.K. on Sunday, March 31.

“So proud of these three glorious girls,” she captioned a cute pic of her daughters’ shoes, including tiny baby booties. “It’s an honour being their mummy..feeling incredibly lucky today #happymothersday.” Jamie and Amelia are also parents to Dulcie, 5, and Eva, 3.

The 36-year-old Irish actor often keeps his personal life under wraps, but he discussed the joys of fatherhood last year in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“Being a dad is the best,” he said. “I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by.”

Congrats to the happy family of five!

— Gabi Duncan

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.