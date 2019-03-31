‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Star Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Welcome Baby No. 3

Jamie Dornan is father for the third time!

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star’s wife Amelia Warner shared the news that the couple had welcomed another little girl in a heartfelt post to celebrate Mother’s Day in the U.K. on Sunday, March 31.

“So proud of these three glorious girls,” she captioned a cute pic of her daughters’ shoes, including tiny baby booties. “It’s an honour being their mummy..feeling incredibly lucky today #happymothersday.” Jamie and Amelia are also parents to Dulcie, 5, and Eva, 3.

The 36-year-old Irish actor often keeps his personal life under wraps, but he discussed the joys of fatherhood last year in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“Being a dad is the best,” he said. “I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by.”

Congrats to the happy family of five!

— Gabi Duncan