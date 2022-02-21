Finnish Olympic Skier Remi Lindholm Says Race Was So Cold His Penis Actually Froze

Talk about a chilly willy.

Finnish cross-country skier Remi Lindholm made his Olympic debut at the 2022 Winter Games, but it wasn’t his performance that made headlines — it was the fact that he told a Finnish media outlet that his penis was frozen after completing the men’s 50km start free event, his last race at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday, Feb. 19, according to Reuters.

“You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished,” the 24-year-old athlete told Finnish media after the race, which was shortened to 30km. Lindholm told Finnish media, loosely referring to a similar situation that happened last year in Ruka, Finland. “It was one of the worst competitions I’ve been in. It was just about battling through.”

During the competition, the wind-chill was reportedly at -33 degrees.

He also shared that he initially didn’t notice the frozen body part, but the real issues came when it started to thaw out after he headed to the locker room. Lindholm said he used a heat pack to thaw out the affected nether region.

“When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable,” Lindholm told Finnish outlet Yle Sport, trembling at the thought.

The skier told Finnish newspaper Iltalehti that the heat pack helped a little.

Clearly Lindholm is taking his funny moment in stride. He took to his Instagram Story over the weekend to share his reactions to the funny headlines following his interview and reveal.

The winter weather in China hasn’t been easy on athletes. During the cross-country skiing events over the weekend, athletes battled freezing temperatures, gusts of wind and snow. Cross country skier Jessie Diggins battled a combination of food poisoning and freezing weather as she skied to the finish line for a silver medal finish over the weekend. She collapsed when she made it to the end of the race.

PHOTOS: Team USA’s Emotional Moments