Bethenny Frankel & Kevin O’Leary Launch New Season Of ‘Money Court’ – First Look! (EXCLUSIVE)

Bethenny Frankel and Kevin O’Leary are teaming up!

In an Access Hollywood exclusive first look at CNBC’s new season of “Money Court,” the Skinnygirl founder joins “Shark Tank” entrepreneur to preside over a wide range of financial disputes that every small and expanding business faces.

The cases are real, the money is real, and the decisions are legally binding.

Whether its business partners disagreeing over pricing strategy or estranged partners battling over a deal gone wrong, Bethenny and Kevin use their expertise to come up with a strategic solution to set businesses on the right path in each of the seven all-new one-hour episodes.

“Working with Bethenny on this project was sheer kinetic energy. ‘Money Court’ is a fabulously engaging television experience,” Kevin told Access Hollywood.

Bethenny also raved about series and noted to Access that the second season is so good that the launch of “Money Court” was pushed up, sharing, “They (CNBC) love the show and they believe it’s a big hit. Who knows what’s coming in my future with CNBC too … it feels like the B is back.”

The new season of CNBC’s “Money Court” will premiere Wednesday, November 30 at 10pm ET/PT on CNBC.

“Money Court” is produced by Anvil 1893 Entertainment with Eric Schotz, Kevin O’Leary, Bethenny Frankel and Stuart Krasnow serving as executive producers. Timothy Kuryak is the executive producer for CNBC.