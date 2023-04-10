First Look At Bravo’s New Jaw-Dropping Series ‘Dancing Queens’

Bravo is hitting the dance floor in its new docuseries “Dancing Queens.”

The series follows six highly skilled amateur dancers, Colette Marotto, Donie Burch, Gaëlle Benchetrit, Leonie Biggs, Pooja Mehta and Sabrina Strasser , who all will stop at nothing to reach status and recognition in the world of Pro-Am dance competitions.

From stay-at-home moms to business owners, these six talented women share an obsession with winning as they invest a lot of time and tens of thousands of dollars to be the best.

Watch the drama-filled teaser below:

“Dancing Queens” debuts Tuesday, May 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.