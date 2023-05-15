First Look At ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Reboot: See Explosive Trailer

Start spreading the news, a fresh new take on “RHONY” is finally here!

Bravo just dropped the highly-anticipated first look at Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New York City” – and it’s already delivering!

In the news teaser, fans get a peek at all the drama that will unfold with the six new housewives, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

WATCH BELOW:

The new season of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” premieres on Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Copyright © 2023 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Get Cozy In Rare Loved-Up Pic: 'You Cute'