First Look At ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Reboot: See Explosive Trailer

Start spreading the news, a fresh new take on “RHONY” is finally here!

Bravo just dropped the highly-anticipated first look at Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New York City” – and it’s already delivering!

In the news teaser, fans get a peek at all the drama that will unfold with the six new housewives, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

WATCH BELOW:

Roll footage! 🎥🍎 Your first look at the new season of #RHONY is here. Watch the trailer now and don’t miss the premiere July 16th! pic.twitter.com/Ms6H3GmHiC — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 15, 2023

The new season of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” premieres on Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.