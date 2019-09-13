Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley & More Team Up For Hurricane Dorian Benefit Concert

Florida Georgia Line Joins Hurricane Dorian Benefit Concert

Some of country’s biggest stars are coming together for a great cause.

Florida Georgia Line, Dan Tyminski, Ryan Hurd and Drew Holcomb have joined the Hope 4 Hope Town Benefit Concert, according to a press release.

They will be joining previously announced artists Dierks Bentley, Jamey Johnson, LOCASH, Darius Rucker, Randy Houser, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Mark Bryan of Hootie & the Blowfish, Devin Dawson, James Otto and more/

The concert will go down on Monday, Sept. 15 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The concert hopes to raise funds for victims of Hurricane Dorian.

Fans can also make donations on their GoFundMe page.

Tickets are available on the Ryman website and Ticketmaster.

 

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.