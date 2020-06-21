Food Network & ‘Chopped’ Star Alex Guarnaschelli Is Engaged

Talk about a chef’s kiss!

Food Network and “Chopped” judge Alex Guarnaschelli is engaged to “Chopped” champion and “Iron Chef” Michael Castellon!

The chef revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of her unique ring, which features a large green center stone and diamonds on either side of it.

“Ok @chefmike808 you’re on!” she captioned the photo adding a ring emoji at the end.

The 48-year-old reflected on the happy news on her Instagram story, sharing a series of photos of the ring.

“We chefs can be commitment phobes and I’ve been married before? I’m going to try to soak in a moment of true joy,” she began.

She went on to say that though her father passed away he would be so happy to see her engaged to Michael.

“I lost my dad almost two years ago. He would’ve liked to see this,” she said. “@chefmike808 said he would’ve asked permission. I don’t if my dad would’ve ever said ok to anyone. To all the dads out there on Father’s Days, is anyone ever ‘good enough’ for your kid? That’s what parental love is like…Hug your dad if you can today. He would be proud of @chefmike808 asking. Just miss my dad is all. We all experience loss and this is a joyous moment I share with my dad’s memory.”

A ton of celebrities wished her well in the comments.

“Oh my goodness CONGRATULATIONS you and that amazing daughter of yours deserve the very best! Love you and SO happy for you all,” Tracy Anderson wrote.

“Aww congrats!!!!!” Nikki Bella commented.

“Hell yes! So happy for you and @chefmike808,” Jeff Mauro said.

Congrats to the happy couple!

— Stephanie Swaim