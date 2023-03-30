Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Joshua Tylerbest Charged With 15 Felony Counts Of Possessing Child Pornography 

“The Bachelorette” alum Joshua Tylerbest is facing serious legal trouble, Access Hollywood has confirmed.

According to police records, the former reality star was arrested in Miami last month and charged with 15 felony counts of possessing child pornography.

Documents obtained by TMZ reportedly allege that a Google account registered to Tylerbest was flagged after uploading an estimated 50 images and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

The outlet reports that law enforcement also allegedly seized multiple electronic items from Tylerbest’s residence, including his iPhone, that allegedly contained more than a dozen files with child sexual abuse material.

The 27-year-old was released on $5,000 bond and has pleaded not guilty. He is next due in court on June 7.

Tylerbest appeared on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2021. He was eliminated in the fourth week of the competition and has reportedly worked as an IT consultant.

— Erin Biglow