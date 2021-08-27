Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler Reported Missing During First Week Of College

Former child actor Matthew Mindler has been reported missing.

The Millersville University freshman, who is best known for his role as River in the Paul Rudd comedy “Our Idiot Brother,” was last seen on walking from his dorm to a parking lot area on Tuesday evening, according to a press release from the school.

Surveillance footage of the teen showed him wearing a white Millersville University hoodie, jeans, sneakers and carrying a black backpack.

Police are asking for help in finding 20-year-old Matthew Mindler, a first-year student from Hellertown, PA, who has been missing since Tuesday evening August 24, 2021. Matt was reported missing to University Police late last evening after he did not return to his room (cont'd)👇 pic.twitter.com/dgU2UOXlUm — Millersville University (@millersvilleu) August 26, 2021

Mindler went to the first two days of his fall semester classes on Monday and Tuesday, but did not attend classes on Wednesday or Thursday morning, per the university.

School officials said a missing person’s report was filed on Wednesday night after the 19-year-old had not come back to his room or returned phone calls from his family.

In addition to his role in “Our Idiot Brother,” Mindler has appeared on “As The World Turns” and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

His mother told The Morning Call that her son hadn’t acted in a few years; his most recent role, per IMDb, was in Fox’s 2016 pilot for the Nasim Pedrad sitcom “Chad.”

The university encouraged anyone with information on Mindler’s whereabouts to contact Millersville University Police at 717-871-4357 or Chief Pete Anders at peter.anders@millersville.edu or 717-871-5972.