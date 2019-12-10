Former Child Star Philip McKeon Dies At 55 After Battle With ‘Longtime Illness’

Former child star Philip McKeon has died.

The actor passed away at age 55 Tuesday morning in Texas after battling a longtime illness, family spokesperson Jeff Ballard confirmed in a statement to Access Hollywood.

“We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil’s passing,” Ballard’s statement read. “His wonderful sense of humor, kindness and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life.”

Philip is best known for playing the role Tommy Hyatt opposite Linda Lavin on CBS’ sitcom “Alice” from 1976-1985. Lavin saw Philip in a Broadway performance, thought he was a gifted talent and recommended him for the part of Tommy.

Philip also appeared in notable television titles “Fantasy Island,” “CHiPs” and “The Love Boat” as well as a role in “Amazing Stories” episode “No Day at the Beach” alongside Charlie Sheen.

Sheen shared a tribute to his former co-star, tweeting, “shared some wonderful moments in the ‘trenches’ with Phil McKeon many moons ago. Over the past few decades, he was always a perfect gentleman and an ebullient spirit. And his goofy af smile, was pure gold.”

Charlie concluded his post, “r.i.p. young man. much much too soon, you cut out. xox”

shared some wonderful

moments in the "trenches"

with Phil McKeon many

moons ago. over the past few decades,

he was always a perfect

gentleman and an ebullient spirit. and his

goofy af smile, was pure gold. r.i.p. young man. much much too soon,

you cut out. xox ©️ pic.twitter.com/Cu82wOm7aS — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 10, 2019

The older brother of “Facts of Life” star Nancy McKeon then went on to work at Los Angeles station KFWB News 98 in its news department for 10 years before later relocating to Wimberly, Texas, to be closer to family and host his own radio show.

Philip is survived by his mother Barbara and his sister Nancy.

RIP, Philip McKeon.