Former Child Star Philip McKeon Dies At 55 After Battle With ‘Longtime Illness’

Former child star Philip McKeon has died.

The actor passed away at age 55 Tuesday morning in Texas after battling a longtime illness, family spokesperson Jeff Ballard confirmed in a statement to Access Hollywood.

“We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil’s passing,” Ballard’s statement read. “His wonderful sense of humor, kindness and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life.”

PARSIPPANY, NJ – APRIL 28: Philip McKeon attends Chiller Theatre Expo Spring 2018 at Hilton Parsippany on April 28, 2018 in Parsippany, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Philip is best known for playing the role Tommy Hyatt opposite Linda Lavin on CBS’ sitcom “Alice” from 1976-1985. Lavin saw Philip in a Broadway performance, thought he was a gifted talent and recommended him for the part of Tommy.

LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 1: ALICE cast from left to right: Polly Holliday as “Flo” Florence Jean Castleberry; Vic Tayback as diner owner Mel Sharples; Philip McKeon as Alice’s son Tommy; Linda Lavin as Alice Hyatt; and Beth Howland as Vera Louise Gorman. January 1, 1979. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Philip also appeared in notable television titles “Fantasy Island,” “CHiPs” and “The Love Boat” as well as a role in “Amazing Stories” episode “No Day at the Beach” alongside Charlie Sheen.

Sheen shared a tribute to his former co-star, tweeting, “shared some wonderful moments in the ‘trenches’ with Phil McKeon many moons ago. Over the past few decades, he was always a perfect gentleman and an ebullient spirit. And his goofy af smile, was pure gold.”

Charlie concluded his post, “r.i.p. young man. much much too soon, you cut out. xox”

The older brother of “Facts of Life” star Nancy McKeon then went on to work at Los Angeles station KFWB News 98 in its news department for 10 years before later relocating to Wimberly, Texas, to be closer to family and host his own radio show.

HOLLYWOOD – OCTOBER 18: Actress Nancy McKeon and actor Philip McKeon attending “Windfeathers Cocktail Party” on October 18, 1987 at Nicky Blair’s in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Philip is survived by his mother Barbara and his sister Nancy.

RIP, Philip McKeon.

