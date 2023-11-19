Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dead At 96

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has passed away at the age of 96.

Former President Jimmy Carter’s wife died on Sunday “peacefully, with her family by her side” at her home in Plains, Georgia, the Carter Center shared in a statement.

In an accompanying statement, Jimmy called his wife his “equal partner in everything I ever accomplished.”

“She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me,” the 99-year-old added.

Rosalynn’s death comes just days after she entered hospice care on Friday after being diagnosed with dementia in May.

Jimmy, who wed Rosalynn in 1946, entered himself in hospice care back in February.