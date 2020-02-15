Former ‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack Dead At 40

Caroline Flack has passed away.

The former “Love Island” host was found dead at her apartment on Saturday at the age of 40, per The Sun and The Daily Mail.

A family statement was also issued to the UK Press Association that reads, “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

ITV also reacted to the sad news tweeting, “Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”

Caroline stepped down from the hit British series in December 2019 after she faced assault charges for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, per the BBC.

She plead not guilty to the charges, per multiple reports. A spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police previously told People that “the man was not seriously injured.”

She was set to face trial on March 4, 2020, per People.

The TV host shared an update on Dec. 24, 2019 writing on Instagram, “Been advised not to go on social media … but I wanted to say happy Christmas to everyone who has been so incredibly kind to me this year….. this kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own… I’m a human being at the end of the day and I’m not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with …. I’m taking some time out to get feeling better and learn some lessons from situations I’ve got myself into to.I have nothing but love to give and best wishes for everyone.”

Throughout her career she starred in “Bo’ Selecta,” as well as serving as host of “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! NOW!” as well as “The Xtra Factor.” She also won “Strictly Come Dancing” in 2014.

R.I.P. Caroline Flack.

— Stephanie Swaim