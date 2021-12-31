Former Mickey Mouse Club Member Tiffini Hale Dead at 46

Tiffini Hale, a former cast member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club and the pop group, The Party, has died. She was 46 years old.

The actress and singer passed away on Dec. 25, Christmas Day, according to her former co-stars and bandmates from the Disney Channel pop group The Party. “It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale,” bandmates and All New Mickey Mouse Club members Deedee Magno Hall and Chasen Hampton posted on their Instagram pages on Thursday, Dec. 30.

They added, “Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully. Tiffini’s family has kindly asked that their privacy be respected as they take this time to grieve. Tiffini’s mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love to all, as well as many thanks for such kind support through the years.”

“On behalf of Tiffini’s family, and her Party and MMC brothers and sisters, we want to thank all of you for the love and well wishes you have expressed for our dear Tiffini,” the post continued. “Her beauty, talent, style and fun loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories. Forever Yours, Deedee, Chasen, Jeune, Damon and the entire Mickey Mouse Club family.”

The post referenced fellow stars from The Party group, Albert JeunePierre Fields and Damon Pampolina.

The pop group put out their album “The Party” in 1990 and then put out several subsequent albums. They released “In the Meantime, In Between Time” in 1991, which featured “What’s So Funny Bout.” They then released “The Party: Free” in 1992, which included hits like “Free” and “All About Love.” And in 1993 they concluded their run as a group with “The Party’s Over…Thanks for Coming.”

Tiffini starred on “The All New Mickey Mouse Club” from its 1989 debut until the show’s end in 1995. She appeared with The Party—whose name is short for “Positive Attitude Reflects Today’s Youth.” Fellow castmates from “The All New Mickey Mouse Club” included Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Keri Russell.

Fellow mouseketeers began sharing their thoughts about Tiffni’s passing on social media with Jennifer McGill writing, “Absolutely surreal & heartbreaking…I will always cherish our memories together🐸💔Love you Tiff🙏🏻.”