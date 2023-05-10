‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan Is In The Works (Report)

We’re officially freaking out!

A “Freaky Friday” sequel starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan is reportedly in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter!

The two are set to reprise their roles as the mother and daughter who wake up one Friday to find out they swapped bodies!

Per the outlet, Elyse Hollander is writing the script for the upcoming film.

The body-swap comedy was based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel and was released in 2003 grossing $160 million globally.

Prior to the news breaking, Jamie and Lindsay reunited for an interview with the New York Times that was published on May 10 in honor of the film’s 20th anniversary.

Rumors of a potential sequel began after Jamie said she was interested in reprising her role while doing press for “Everything, Everywhere All At Once.”

In fact, the Oscar winner told Access Hollywood in November that this was the “perfect time” for the sequel.

“I think people genuinely loved it and Lindsay and I love each other,” she told Access. “She’s grown up, I’ve grown up and now it feels like this would be a perfect time. And she’s just had a huge success with her Netflix movie. So, she’s returned to want to be an actor again, and I would love to do that with her.”

