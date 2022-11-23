From Glitz To Glam! Shop For The Perfect Holiday Decor

You feel that? There’s something in the air… a bit of holiday cheer perhaps?

If you’re anything like us, the second Thanksgiving is over, it is full holiday spirit all the time. We’re talking Christmas music, cheesy holiday movies, hot chocolate, 24/7. (Or maybe for some of you, your radios were switched to the holiday channel as soon as October 31st changed to November. Hey, we don’t judge!)

In addition to the holiday movies and festive treats, so much of the holiday spirit comes from the decorations. If you need a little help creating the winter wonderland of your dreams this year, don’t worry. We’ve found some of the cutest holiday decorations that are sure to match your taste, whether you prefer glitz and glam décor or veer towards the more traditional. So no matter what or how you celebrate, check out our picks below!

10″ Lighted Faceted Star Of Bethlehem Christmas Tree Topper, Clear Lights

by Christmas Central$21.99

12.25″ Lighted Santa Hat Christmas Tree Topper, Clear Lights

by Christmas Central$29.49

15′ Shiny Clear Iridescent Beaded Christmas Garland

by Christmas Central$10.99

150 Clear and Blue LED Hanukkah Menorah Rope Lights – 1.4 ft White Wire

by Christmas Central$98.99

16″ Mr. Christmas Motion Activated Elf Kicker

by Christmas Central$30.67

20 Battery Operated Blue Micro Led Hanukkah Micro String Lights – 6 Ft Silver Wire

by Christmas Central$19.99

24″ Green And Brown Frosted Pinecone Christmas Candle Holder

by Christmas Central$104.99

24″ Mixed Canyon Pine Artificial Christmas Wreath – Unlit

by Christmas Central$35.39

4.25″ Glittered Green Onion Christmas Ornament

by Christmas Central$14.99

4.25″ Glittered Red Onion Christmas Ornament

by Christmas Central$14.99

4.75″ Glass Rainbow And Clouds Christmas Ornament

by Christmas Central$13.99

4.75″ Red Lipstick Glass Christmas Ornament

by Christmas Central$10.99

4.75″ Rose Gold Glittered Christmas Ball Ornament

by Christmas Central$12.99

48″ White And Burgundy Plush Christmas Tree Skirt

by Christmas Central$30.67

4ct Lighted Christmas Tree Pathway Marker With Lawn Stakes White Wire – Clear Lights

by Christmas Central$44.83

50′ X 4″ Blue And White Wide Cut Hanukkah Garland – Unlit

by Christmas Central$18.99

6′ Red Glittered Finial and Onion with Silver Ball Christmas Garland

by Christmas Central$19.99

6′ Rose Gold Artificial Christmas Garland

by Christmas Central$33.03

6′ White And Black Inflatable Polar Bear And Penguins Lighted Outdoor Christmas Decor

by Christmas Central$111.99

6.5′ Silverthorne Fir Artificial Christmas Tree – Unlit

by Christmas Central$257.99

6ft LED Lighted Spiral Cone Tree Outdoor Christmas Decoration, Multi Lights

by Christmas Central$72.99

7.25″ Dusty Rose Ceramic Tree Christmas Decoration

by Christmas Central$12.99

8.5″ Ceramic And Wood Trees Christmas Decoration

by Christmas Central$18.99

8ft Lighted Inflatable Snowman with Gifts Outdoor Christmas Decoration

by Christmas Central$99.99

9′ Assorted Foliage And Needle Branch Christmas Garland – Unlit

by Christmas Central$41.29

9.5″ Silver Star Of David Hanukkah Holiday Tree Topper

by Christmas Central$25.95

Bright Gem Cocktail Picks

by Joanna Buchanan$64.00

Evil Eye Hanging Ornament

by Joanna Buchanan$44.00

Holiday Snowflake Bottle Stopper

by American Integrity Products$38.99

HOT COCOA CANDLE

by Ryan Porter | Candier$31.00

MERRY XMAS YA FILTHY ANIMAL CANDLE

by Ryan Porter | Candier$29.00

Set of 2 Gold Tone Reindeer Christmas Figures 13.5″

by Christmas Central$83.99

Silver Menorah Tree Design

by UnbeatableSale$37.90

by UnbeatableSale$39.75

