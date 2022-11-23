From Glitz To Glam! Shop For The Perfect Holiday Decor

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.
You feel that? There’s something in the air… a bit of holiday cheer perhaps?
If you’re anything like us, the second Thanksgiving is over, it is full holiday spirit all the time. We’re talking Christmas music, cheesy holiday movies, hot chocolate, 24/7. (Or maybe for some of you, your radios were switched to the holiday channel as soon as October 31st changed to November. Hey, we don’t judge!)
In addition to the holiday movies and festive treats, so much of the holiday spirit comes from the decorations. If you need a little help creating the winter wonderland of your dreams this year, don’t worry. We’ve found some of the cutest holiday decorations that are sure to match your taste, whether you prefer glitz and glam décor or veer towards the more traditional. So no matter what or how you celebrate, check out our picks below!
10″ Lighted Faceted Star Of Bethlehem Christmas Tree Topper, Clear Lights
by Christmas Central$21.99
12.25″ Lighted Santa Hat Christmas Tree Topper, Clear Lights
by Christmas Central$29.49
15′ Shiny Clear Iridescent Beaded Christmas Garland
by Christmas Central$10.99
150 Clear and Blue LED Hanukkah Menorah Rope Lights – 1.4 ft White Wire
by Christmas Central$98.99
16″ Mr. Christmas Motion Activated Elf Kicker
by Christmas Central$30.67
20 Battery Operated Blue Micro Led Hanukkah Micro String Lights – 6 Ft Silver Wire
by Christmas Central$19.99
24″ Green And Brown Frosted Pinecone Christmas Candle Holder
by Christmas Central$104.99
24″ Mixed Canyon Pine Artificial Christmas Wreath – Unlit
by Christmas Central$35.39
4.25″ Glittered Green Onion Christmas Ornament
by Christmas Central$14.99
4.25″ Glittered Red Onion Christmas Ornament
by Christmas Central$14.99
4.75″ Glass Rainbow And Clouds Christmas Ornament
by Christmas Central$13.99
4.75″ Red Lipstick Glass Christmas Ornament
by Christmas Central$10.99
4.75″ Rose Gold Glittered Christmas Ball Ornament
by Christmas Central$12.99
48″ White And Burgundy Plush Christmas Tree Skirt
by Christmas Central$30.67
4ct Lighted Christmas Tree Pathway Marker With Lawn Stakes White Wire – Clear Lights
by Christmas Central$44.83
50′ X 4″ Blue And White Wide Cut Hanukkah Garland – Unlit
by Christmas Central$18.99
6′ Red Glittered Finial and Onion with Silver Ball Christmas Garland
by Christmas Central$19.99
6′ Rose Gold Artificial Christmas Garland
by Christmas Central$33.03
6′ White And Black Inflatable Polar Bear And Penguins Lighted Outdoor Christmas Decor
by Christmas Central$111.99
6.5′ Silverthorne Fir Artificial Christmas Tree – Unlit
by Christmas Central$257.99
6ft LED Lighted Spiral Cone Tree Outdoor Christmas Decoration, Multi Lights
by Christmas Central$72.99
7.25″ Dusty Rose Ceramic Tree Christmas Decoration
by Christmas Central$12.99
8.5″ Ceramic And Wood Trees Christmas Decoration
by Christmas Central$18.99
8ft Lighted Inflatable Snowman with Gifts Outdoor Christmas Decoration
by Christmas Central$99.99
9′ Assorted Foliage And Needle Branch Christmas Garland – Unlit
by Christmas Central$41.29
9.5″ Silver Star Of David Hanukkah Holiday Tree Topper
by Christmas Central$25.95
Bright Gem Cocktail Picks
by Joanna Buchanan$64.00
Evil Eye Hanging Ornament
by Joanna Buchanan$44.00
Holiday Snowflake Bottle Stopper
by American Integrity Products$38.99
HOT COCOA CANDLE
by Ryan Porter | Candier$31.00
MERRY XMAS YA FILTHY ANIMAL CANDLE
by Ryan Porter | Candier$29.00
Set of 2 Gold Tone Reindeer Christmas Figures 13.5″
by Christmas Central$83.99
Silver Menorah Tree Design
by UnbeatableSale$37.90
by UnbeatableSale$39.75
