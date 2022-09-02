Fulfill Your At-Home Bartending Dreams With These Sales

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.
Have you ever had a drink so good while out to dinner or at a bar that you think to yourself, “I wish I could recreate this at home?” Well, what’s stopping you!
Maybe you’re already an at-home drinks whiz, and your bar cart just needs some freshening up. Or maybe you’ve always dreamed of beginning your at-home bartending journey, but don’t have the materials. Now is the time to make your dream a reality!
We’ve put together a list of items that will make your bar cart the best on the block and your bartending skills the stuff of legends. And the best part? They’re all on sale!
From the perfect cocktail shaker to trendy glassware and the perfect ice cube mold, if you want to impress your friends at your next dinner party with the best drink they’ve ever had, check out our picks below.
Hammered Copper Bar Set
by American Integrity Products$98.99
Pedestal Mixing Glass
by American Integrity Products$32.99
Emerald Moscow Mule Mug
by American Integrity Products$35.99
Whiskey Ice Cube Tray with Lid
by American Integrity Products$27.99
Waiter’s Corkscrew
by American Integrity Products$25.99
Stainless Steel Muddler
by American Integrity Products$25.99
Highball Ice Cube Tray with Lid
by American Integrity Products$27.99
Glass FREEZE‚ Margarita Glass set of two
by American Integrity Products$46.99
Gilded Glass Tumbler Set
by American Integrity Products$33.99
Bumble Bee Stir Sticks
by American Integrity Products$35.99
White Marble Coaster S/4
by American Integrity Products$54.99
Terrazzo Stoneware Coasters
by American Integrity Products$34.99
Copyright © 2022 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.