‘Fuller House’ Stars Michael Campion & Soni Nicole Bringas Dish On Return To The Show (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Fuller House” cast may have had a lot of off-screen drama amid Lori Laughlin’s college admissions scandal, but on-screen they are all doing just fine and plugging ahead!

Michael Campion and Soni Nicole Bringas dished to Access at Netflix’s FYSEE prom event that they are beyond excited to return to production of their hit show.

“We’re about to do our fifth season. So I’m really excited. It’s our last one so we are all kinda sad but I think we’re kinda ready to wrap it out and see where our characters end up,” Soni shared about the exciting final season.

“It’s been a blast. I’ve had a great four years,” she added.

Michael echoed those sentiments, revealing that the show has been a huge part of his life. In fact, since he never went to prom due to his busy on-screen life, they basically had one on set instead!

“I’ve never been to prom before – I’ve been to one homecoming. I’m homeschooled and I’m on ‘Fuller House’ house so you know. One of the episodes we did a prom. On the very last day, that was the last episode, we held a little prom; but it was like the wrap party there It was really fun. That was the closest I’ve gotten to prom so far.”

It sounds like a good time to be on the Netflix show. On Thursday, several cast members, including Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin, took to social media to share that they were officially back in production.

This will be the final season of “Fuller House” and it is set to return to Netflix in late 2019.

