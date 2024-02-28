Gabourey Sidibe Pregnant With Twins

Gabourey Sidibe and her husband Brandon Frankel will soon be a family of four!

The “Precious” star took to Instagram to announce the exciting news in a series of photos featuring the parents-to-be. In one adorable snap, “Gabby” and Brandon pose with a double stroller.

“I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!” she captioned the pictures.

The post was also shared by her husband and Babylist Baby Registry, where the couple picked out some of their desired gifts and essentials.

In a separate Instagram, Babylist Baby Registry uploaded a video of Gabourey and Brandon where they revealed that the twins came as a surprise!

“Twins – accidentally!” the actress announced, with her husband chiming in, “Planned for one – got two!”

The couple, who met on a dating app, secretly tied the knot in March of 2021 after becoming engaged in November of 2020. It wasn’t until the Academy Award nominee went on daytime talk show ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ in December of 2022 where she announced the two had been married for over a year.

“We got married at the kitchen table – it was just us,” Gabourey exclaimed.

Shortly after the TV appearance, Brandon posted a sweet post on Instagram where he wrote, “SURPRISE! I can finally call her my WIFE publicly! Since @gabby3shabby finally spilled the beans today on Live with Kelly and Ryan- we’ve been MARRIED since March ‘21! Relieved we can finally tell the world. So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life. Every day is the best day with you. Nobody I would rather raise cats with and be in bed by a smooth 8pm with. Love you forever”