Gal Gadot Is Fierce In First Teaser Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Wonder Woman is back!

The first trailer teaser for “Wonder Woman 1984” is here and it’s making us so excited to see the film.

The teaser, which was release on Dec. 7, 2019, features Gal Gadot with her iconic whip ready to take on more bad guys.

The actress shared the teaser on Instagram writing, “The first teaser is out!”

She also revealed the full trailer will be release on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

“Stay tuned for the full trailer tomorrow!! Here we go…!!!”

Celebs flooded her comment section with support.

“Serve it up sistah. Gonna be BIG!!” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson commented.

“Ahhhh so excited!!!!” Natalie Portman wrote.

“Can’t WAAIIIIIIIT!!!” Zachary Levi added.

The film, which is described as “plot unknown” on IMDb, also stars Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor and Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva / Cheetah.

It’s a follow up to the hit 2017 superhero flick, “Wonder Woman.”

Patty Jenkins is set to return as director.

Are you exited for “Wonder Woman 1984”?

— Stephanie Swaim