Gal Gadot Reacts To Margot Robbie Revealing She Was A Top Choice To Play Barbie

Talk about girl power! “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot had the sweetest reaction to learning Margot Robbie had her in mind for the role of Barbie.

In a new interview with Flaunt published on Aug. 11, Gal, 38, shared how much she enjoyed finding out that she was among the top choices to play the iconic doll in Greta Gerwig’s billion-dollar blockbuster.

“I adore Margot,” Gal told the mag. “Margot is one of those women who you just want to be friends with. She brings so much to the table. I would love to do anything with Margot and was very touched [by her comments]. She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me. I’m super excited for them, and I’m so excited for Barbie.”

Margot herself ended up portraying the title character, of course, but she explained to Vogue back in May that she didn’t initially expect to star in the project. In fact, the Oscar nominee, 33, recalled telling director and co-writer Greta early on that her passion for the movie was so strong that she was more than happy to focus solely on her work as a producer.

It seems Greta, however, had other plans.

“She was like, ‘No, I really wanna write this for you. And she wrote me an amazing part, so I’m very grateful,” Margot shared.

Though Gal didn’t end up appearing in “Barbie” she reportedly still served as inspiration as Margot and the casting team kept her in mind while assembling the full list of Barbieland performers.

And, Margot told Vogue why the actress and her down-to-earth personality came to mind so easily in the first place.

“Gal Gadot is Barbie energy,” Margot said. “Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork.”