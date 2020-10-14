Garth Brooks Sings “Thunder Rolls,” “Baton Rouge,” Friends In Low Places” At 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Garth Brooks just proved exactly why he’s a Billboard Music Awards Icon Award recipient. The country music great turned up the honky tonk at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night, singing a slew of his greatest hits and bringing the party to the stage.

Garth sang “Thunder Rolls,” “Baton Rouge,” “River Runs Dry,” Standing Outside The Fire,” “That Summer,” “Dive Bar,” “Friends In Low Places” and “The Dance” and it’s safe to say the song choices were Kelly Clarkson approved!

The BBMAs host literally yelled “I love Garth Brooks” and “yes, that just happened, and it melted your face off” as she applauded Garth’s killer performance.

Garth himself appeared a little choked up by his award, which was given to him by Cher, saying that he didn’t think he was nearly cool enough to get an award that she got too. He also thanked God, his wife Trisha Yearwood and his family and band.

Congrats Garth – and thank you for that performance!

