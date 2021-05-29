Gavin MacLeod, ‘Love Boat’ & ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ Star, Dead At 90

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a TV favorite.

Gavin MacLeod, best known for his roles on “The Love Boat” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has passed away at age 90.

MacLeod’s nephew, Mark See, confirmed his death to multiple outlets on Saturday. A cause of death has yet to be made public, but Variety and Deadline report that the actor’s health had declined in recent months.

Princess Cruises reacted to the sad news in a statement to Access Hollywood, paying tribute to MacLeod and his on and off-screen passion for the open water.

“It is with sadness felt to the depth of the oceans that we mourn the passing of actor Gavin MacLeod our beloved global ambassador, dearest friend and treasured member of the Princess Cruises family for more than 35 years,” the statement read in part. “From his 10 seasons starring as Captain Merrill Stubing on the hit TV show ‘The Love Boat’ (1977 to 1986) and for more than three decades following the show’s final season, Gavin enthusiastically shared his passion about the joys and adventures of exploring the world while cruising. He always reminded us that – like the popular TV series, ‘cruising gives people something to dream about.'”

Prior to “The Love Boat,” MacLeod starred as Murray Slaughter on “Mary Tyler Moore,” appearing in every episode of the classic series and earning two Golden Globe nominations. He went on to receive three more Globes nods for his work on “Love Boat.” His acting career began in the 1950s and he found his first major success as Joseph “Happy” Haines on “McHale’s Navy” from 1962 to 1964.

Per NBC News, MacLeod is survived by his wife, Patti, and four children from a previous marriage.

MacLeod’s “Mary Tyler Moore” co-star Ed Asner honored his memory with multiple throwback photos on Twitter and reminisced about their time together on set.

My heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator. I will see you in a bit Gavin. Tell the gang I will see them in a bit. Betty! It's just you and me now. pic.twitter.com/se4fwh7G1G — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) May 29, 2021

“My heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator. I will see you in a bit Gavin. Tell the gang I will see them in a bit. Betty [White]! It’s just you and me now,” he wrote.

