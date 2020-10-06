Gene Simmons, Billy Idol And More Stars React To Eddie Van Halen’s Death

Stars are mourning music and guitar icon, Eddie Van Halen.

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, news broke that the rock legend had died at the age of 65 after battling cancer.

His son Wolfgang confirmed the sad news on Twitter writing, “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

Now, stars are sharing their reaction to the sad news.

Eddie’s wife Janie was reportedly by his side when he passed away at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica, Calif., per TMZ.

He was first diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2000 and it progressed to his throat and other organs.

R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen.

— Stephanie Swaim

 

