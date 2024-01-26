‘General Hospital’ Star Tyler Christopher’s Cause Of Death Revealed (Report)

Soap opera star Tyler Christopher’s cause of death has reportedly been determined.

According to a San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office report obtained by TMZ, the “General Hospital” alum’s cause of death was listed as positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication, with coronary artery atherosclerosis mentioned as a contributing condition.

Christopher’s death was ruled an accident, per the report.

The actor’s death was first confirmed on Oct. 31 by his longtime “General Hospital” co-star Maurice Benard.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher,” he announced in an Instagram post. “Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting.”

“Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him,” Maurice continued. “Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”

“General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini also mourned Tyler’s passing. He shared in an Instagram statement of his own, “I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher’s passing. He was kind, an incredible actor, and dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Tyler originated the role of Nikolas Cassadine on “General Hospital” in 1996 and portrayed him onscreen on and off for two decades, making his final appearance in 2016. That year, he won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work.

He also appeared on “Days of Our Lives” as Stefan O. DiMera, the son of villains Stefano and Vivian. He originated the role in 2017 and departed in 2019.