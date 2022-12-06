George And Mayan Lopez To Announce 80th Annual Golden Globe Award Nominations

The Hollywood Foreign Press announced today that father-daughter comedic duo George and Mayan Lopez will present the nominees for the 80th Annual Golden Globe® Awards on Monday, Dec. 12.

Fresh off the release of their hit new NBC comedy, “Lopez vs. Lopez”, George and Mayan will present the nominees for each of the 27 award categories at the Beverly Hilton. The nominations will be announced live from 5:35-5:40 a.m. PT/ 8:35-8:40 a.m. ET on “Today.” The complete list of nominees will also be available on the Golden Globes website (GoldenGlobes.com) immediately following air.

While the 2023 Golden Globe Awards will feature the classic categories we all know and love – Best Motion Picture and Television Series, Best Performance By an Actress and Actor in a Motion Picture and Television Series, and more – this year’s ceremony will also feature four new television categories. These new awards include Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical- Comedy or Drama Television Series; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical- Comedy or Drama Television Series; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

This year’s Golden Globes will air LIVE on Tuesday, January 10 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

George and Mayan follow in the footsteps of previous presenters such as Snoop Dogg, Kristen Bell, Don Cheadle, Laura Dern, Dakota Fanning, Tim Allen, Terry Crews, Christian Slater, and Angela Bassett.

George and Mayan’s new show “Lopez vs Lopez” is a heart-warming comedy that centers around the father-daughter duo as they navigate reconciliation, reconnection, and the challenges of a working-class old-school Latino living with his modern, Gen Z daughter. George serves as an Executive Producer and Mayan both writes and produces for the series.

“Lopez vs Lopez” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.