George Clooney & Julia Roberts Reveal Which Scene Made Them Laugh Nonstop While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

George Clooney and Julia Roberts love working together!

The two stars spoke with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover about their new film, “Ticket To Paradise” and couldn’t stop gushing about their time onscreen with each other. They also revealed which scene of all the scenes was the hardest not laugh while filming.

“I think the graduation scene, right? Because we just kept trying to make up more new cruel things to say to each other,” Julia revealed.

George added, “We were pushing it, pushing it, and pushing it. And the whole, all the background artists they were really into it and both of us crossed the line.”

“On one of the takes and we looked at each other and it was like,” Julia mentioned. With George saying, “And you could hear everybody go like, ‘ohhh!”

“Women clutching their pearls,” Julia joked, which caused George to crack up.

In the movie, Julia and George play a divorced couple that teams up to head to Bali and stop their adult daughter from “making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago,” per IMDb. But in IRL, George has found love with wife Amal Clooney and Julia with her husband Daniel Moder.

While speaking with Access, Julia also gushed about the love letters she and her husband write together IRL.

“We’ve just always done it, ever since we started dating. We’ve just written things down, letters or just notes. … So now when I go away I’ll unzip my suitcase and I’ll see that someone has unzipped the top and just stuffed some paper in there and that the kids (will) put little notes in there. It’s sweet,” she said.

George reveals that he and Amal do something similar.

“Amal and write letters, leave them on the pillow, leave them in the bags,” he said. Julia cut in adding with a smile, “his game is fine!”

“Yeah every year (Amal and I) go away on our anniversary and we write (letters) to the kids and we have stacks ready they’ll read when they’re old,” George added.

“Ticket to Paradise” is in theaters on Oct. 21.

— Stephanie Swaim