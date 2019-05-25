George Clooney Opens Up About Protecting His Kids Amid Wife Amal’s ISIS Case: ‘We Don’t Really Want [Them] To Be Targets’

Family always comes first for George and Amal Clooney.

The “Catch-22” star opened up about the downsides of their life in the public eye during a candid interview on The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast. The 58-year-old actor admitted he’s concerned about the safety of his almost 2-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, as his wife prepares to bring charges against ISIS.

“Everything changes when you have two kids on how you have to protect them,” he shared. “My wife is taking the first case against ISIS to court, so we have plenty of issues — real, proper security issues — that we have to deal with on a fairly daily basis.” He added, “We don’t really want our kids to be targets, so we have to pay attention to that.”

WATCH: Amal Clooney Sizzles Alongside George Clooney On Date Night

In order to protect their children, the couple, who tied the knot in September 2014, has to make constant sacrifices.

“I miss some of that [anonymity],” George explained on the podcast. “My wife and I wanted to walk our kids in Central Park, and that’s just not possible. We tried, but we walk out the door and everybody surrounds them, and there’s a bounty on my kids’ heads for a photo. So, that’s something that we are very conscious of.”

Despite those drawbacks, the Oscar nominee is still very grateful for his career and his loved ones.

“I have a pretty good life, right?” he said. “I have a beautiful wife and two beautiful kids, and I get to work on things I want to work on. And I have to say, most people don’t get to do that. I’m well aware of it. We live our lives. We don’t hide in corners.”

WATCH: George Clooney’s Twins Already Love Playing Pranks — Just Like Their Dad!