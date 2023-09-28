George Clooney Reveals His & Amal Clooney’s Twins Are ‘Listening To Heavy Metal’: ‘They’re Headbangers’

George Clooney and Amal Clooney’s twins may be rockers in the making!

At the 2023 Albies on Sept. 28, Amal revealed that George has gotten their six-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, into a new genre of music.

“He’s started playing heavy metal music, actually,” she said.

“The kids are listening to heavy metal,” George chimed in. “They’re headbangers.”

“It’s not fully heavy metal. It’s just heavy enough that they can bang their heads,” he added.

The couple went on to tell Access Hollywood that Ella and Alexander are musical, but it doesn’t run in the family tree!

“Not that we’re in any way musical. We have no musical talent … We ruined the gene pool for them,” George quipped.