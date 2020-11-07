George Stephanopoulos Has Only Slept 14 Hours Since Election Night

George Stephanopoulos has been working around the clock since election night.

The ABC News anchor was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” where he revealed just how much sleep he’s gotten since election night on November 3rd.

“How many hours have you slept since Tuesday, may I ask?” Kimmel asked on Friday’s episode of his show.

“You know what, I kinda had an idea you were gonna ask that and since Tuesday I’ve figured it out just now – 14 (hours),” Stephanopoulos responded adding jokingly, “It’s kind of broadcasting under the influence, isn’t it?”

People on social media have noticed how many media news correspondents and anchors appear to be working 24/7 ever since Tuesday night.

Some social media users have even grown to have crushes on particular anchors and dubbed them as “Chartthrobs” on Twitter.

Check out some of the viral reactions below!

“The real winner of the election is the news anchors who are now considered ‘hot’ because we’ve watched them for three days straight,” one person said.

“There’s a warped period during every political crisis when people suddenly get super-thirsty for newscasters and this is that time,” another wrote.

“People are calling Steve Kornacki ‘map daddy’ I’m done,” a third tweeted.

“Please if you decide to profess your love for map kinds John King, Steve Kornacki, et al., use the preferred nomenclature: Chartthrobs” another said.

— Stephanie Swaim