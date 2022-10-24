George Strait Announces Six Stadium Tour In 2023 With Chris Stapleton

George Strait fans better get ready.

The country music superstar announced Monday that he’ll be hitting the stage for a 6-stop stadium tour and he’ll be doing it in style. Hitmaker Chris Stapleton will join Strait for one-off stadium dates in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville and Tampa. Little Big Town will also hit all stops on the tour.

Strait, who is The King Of Country, told Billboard that it was a simple choice to hit 6 stops with Stapleton this upcoming year.

“When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ‘til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement,” Strait shared exclusively with Billboard of the announcement. “When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no brainer for me. I was all in.”

Tickets to all shows go on sale next Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. local time at GeorgeStrait.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. local time.

George Strait w/ Chris Stapleton & special guests Little Big Town 2023 Stadium Shows:

May 6 Glendale, Ariz. || State Farm Stadium

June 3 Milwaukee, Wisc. || American Family Field

June 17 Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field

June 24 Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

July 29 Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium

Aug. 5 Tampa, Fla. || Raymond James Stadium