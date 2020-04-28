Gigi Hadid Is Pregnant With Her First Child With Zayn Malik (Reports)

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are going to be parents! According to multiple reports, the on-again, off-again couple are expecting their first child together. TMZ reports that the 25-year-old supermodel is 20 weeks along in her pregnancy.
Over the weekend, Gigi shared a series of photos documenting her 25th birthday celebration, featuring a snap of Zayn, 27, giving her a sweet smooch on the cheek. This is thefirst pic of the two lovebirds together since they separated in January 2019.
View this post on Instagram
The couple first started dating in 2015, but split up in 2018. They continued to date off-and-on and sparked countless reunion rumors since then, before officially reuniting.
Gigi confirmed their rekindled romance on Valentine’s Day this year with a film camera post of Zayn, captioned “HEY VALENTINE Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019.”
Congrats to the soon-to-be parents! Access Hollywood has reached out to the couple’s reps for comment.