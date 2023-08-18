Gigi Hadid Reacts To Blake Lively’s Red-Hot Bikini Photos For Betty Buzz Campaign

Gigi Hadid did not seem to mind falling for Blake Lively’s thirst trap!

The supermodel was one of many wowing over Blake’s new ads for her Betty Buzz beverage line on Friday. Blake shared a peek at the campaign in a series of Instagram posts, posing in a high-waisted bikini and retro headgear which the “Gossip Girl” alum called “your mom’s ’90s visor” in her caption.

Gigi shared her approval in the comment section and echoed what plenty of other fans were likely thinking.

“Hotty mommyyyyyy,” she wrote.

In July, Blake teased her launch with another red-hot pic just months after welcoming her and husband Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child.

The actress showed off her postpartum figure in the sizzling Instagram snap, pairing the summery look with heart-shaped sunglasses and a striped beach towel.

Followers applauded the 35-year-old’s stunning photo, with one asking Blake for her fitness secret.

“How do you have 4 kids???” they commented, adding a trio of fire emojis.

The question prompted a reply from the fashion icon, who initially tagged her trainer Don Saladino before amending her response with a funny clarification.

“Wait. No. That’s not how. He’s not the father. He’s just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after. He’s an even better person and friend than trainer. And that’s saying a lot,” Blake added alongside a heart emoji.

Fans loved seeing the “A Simple Favor” star keep it as real as ever, and this wasn’t the first time Blake has included Don in a cheeky peek at her motherhood journey.

When she was still expecting her and Ryan’s youngest child earlier this year, she posted side-by-side workout pics to poke fun at her growing belly.

“Been doing @donsaladino’s workout program for months now,” she wrote, tagging Ryan beside her nearly full-term bump. “Something isn’t working.”

Blake gave birth to her and Ryan’s little one just weeks later. The infant, whose name and sex have yet to be revealed, joins big sisters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.