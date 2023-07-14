Gigi Hadid Shocks Fans With Massive New Dragon Tattoo

Gigi Hadid is slaying the body art game!

The supermodel shocked Instagram followers on Friday with a massive new tattoo that covers her entire hip.

Gigi didn’t specify whether the elaborate dragon design is permanent or not and appeared to play coy when showing off the fresh ink in a patterned bikini.

“Mornin!” she captioned her post, keeping the tat obscured in the first pic before dropping the big reveal in a cute second snap.

The 28-year-old flaunted the art once again in an IG story she reposted from pal Alana O’Herlihy, who was with Gigi on a seaside girls’ trip this week.

“Am I in my girl w the dragon tattoo era?” Gigi teased.

Though some fans flocked to the comment section to share hope that the “Next in Fashion” co-host hadn’t gotten a real tattoo, many others simply applauded her sense of fun.

Gigi’s fellow runway queen Candice Swanepoel was among the famous friends who gave the look their seal of approval, while TikTok star Alix Earle left a trio of fire emojis.

Influencer Leah McCarthy, meanwhile, dropped further hints about the vacay’s tattoo party with a sultry Insta pic in which she rocks a similar dragon tat on her arm while posing next to Gigi.

— Erin Biglow