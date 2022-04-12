Gilbert Gottfried Dead At 67

Gilbert Gottfried has passed away.

The comedian’s family announced the sad news on Tuesday of his passing after a “long illness.” He was 67.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” the post reads in part.

“Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love, the Gottfried family,” the post concludes.

Gottfried’s longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed the news of Gottfried’s passing to Access Hollywood, revealing that he died at 2:35pm ET on April 12 from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II.

Gilbert’s friend and podcast co-host Frank Santopadre also spoke out issuing a statement on his death saying, “Gilbert’s brand of humor was brash, shocking and frequently offensive, but the man behind the jokes was anything but. Those who loved and him were fortunate enough to share his orbit knew a person who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childlike sense of playfulness and wonder. He’ll be dearly missed by family, friends, fans and comedylovers the world over. To quote Gilbert himself, ‘Too soon!’”

The iconic comedian began his career at 15 performing his authentic comedy on stages in New York City and was often referred to as the “comedian’s comedian.” He continued to get attention for his great comedic timing, appearing on “Late Night with David Letterman”, “The Cosby Show” and for a short time as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live.”

He also famously voiced Iago in Disney’s 1992 classic, “Aladdin.” He would go on to voice Iago in each subsequent sequel, spinoff and video game until 2019, per IMDb.

Gottfried’s television career led to additional opportunities in film and he also appeared on the big screen in “Beverly Hills Cop II,” “Problem Child’, “Look Who’s Talking II” and “The Aristocrats.”

Gottfried is survived by his wife Dara, 14-year-old daughter Lily, 12-year-old son Max, his sister Karen and nephew Graham.

— Stephanie Swaim