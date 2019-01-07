Gina Rodriguez was feeling the love at the Golden Globes!

The “Carmen Sandiego” star packed on the PDA with her fiancé Joe LoCicero at the award show on Sunday, Jan 6.

The couple shared kisses on the red carpet, backstage and at the afterparty during the big night.

The 34-year-old actress wore a stunning silky blue gown with an embellished plunging neckline, while Joe sported a classic navy-blue suit with a black tie.

The duo were both representing “Times Up x2” at the event, with Gina’s ribbon pinned to the back of her dress and Joe’s “Times Up” displayed proudly on his suit jacket in solidarity.

Gina and her future hubby laughed and shared champagne with Taraji P. Henson and Idris Elba, and caught up with comedic legend, Carol Burnett, all while looking very much in love.

The pair met on the set of “Jane the Virgin” in 2016, when Joe played a stripper (lol), and started dating soon after.

The “Jane the Virgin” star confirmed her engagement in August of 2018 after posting some vacation pics showcasing her new bling.

“He’s the best, Gina told Access. “I am a very happy woman. I have a great partner.”

Clearly the love is still very real and they looked totally adorable on the Golden Globes red carpet!