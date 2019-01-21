Gisele Bündchen is one supportive wife!

The model was watching on Sunday night as the Patriots took on the Chiefs in a very close game, and she was so excited when the Pats won!

The 38-year-old shared a cute video on her Instagram story that shows her cheering and yelling “let’s go” as her hubby Tom Brady’s team won.

She also posted a cute video of Tom being interviewed after the game with heart emojis all over it, and as Tom says “I first wanna say hi to my wife, I love you so much,” Gisele responds sweetly, “love you baby.”

The Patriots’ win means they are heading to Super Bowl LIII against the LA Rams.

Tom seems pretty stoked, he shared a fun video last night with himself and teammate Rob Gronkowski looking happy as well as some game footage of the Pats’ touchdown.

This isn’t the first time Gisele has rallied behind her man, just last week she posted a cute photo where she’s giving him a kiss on the cheek.

“Great game my love, congratulations! So happy for you and you teammates! #gopats,” she wrote.

— by Stephanie Swaim