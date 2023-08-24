‘Glee’ Cast Reunites As Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera At SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

The “Glee” cast has no problem picking up right where they left off!

Stars from the Fox musical dramedy reunited at the WGA and SAG-AFTRA picket lines on Wednesday and showed their solidarity with fellow performers and writers on strike.

Heather Morris, Darren Criss, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Dot-Marie Jones, Becca Tobin, Iqbal Theba and Vanessa Lengies were among those present, singing and dancing together and posing for photos.

Heather shared multiple Instagram snaps and video from the get-together, including one in which she honored late friend and castmate Naya Rivera. One pic showed Heather holding up a sign featuring a photo of Naya’s “Glee” character, Santana Lopez, with a quote from the fan favorite printed at the bottom.

“The only straight I am is straight-up broke,” it read.

Naya Rivera & Son Josey Sweet Photos Together View Gallery

Naya died unexpectedly in July 2020 when she drowned in California’s Lake Piru while boating with her son, Josey. She was 33 years old.

The “Glee” family has shared regular tributes to Naya’s memory since her sudden passing and appears as close as ever.

In addition to Heather, Kevin and Jenna also took to Instagram with their own sets of candids and shared gratitude for their newest group effort.

“A day of Glee, reunions, picketing, friendship and solidarity. Glee brought so many people together and once again we are standing together in solidarity with our union, @sagaftra and our friends with the @wgaeast and @wgawest #unionstrong,” Jenna wrote in her caption.

The actors’ union went on strike in July, weeks after WGA members similarly failed to reach a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a range of contract issues including streaming residuals and AI use.

