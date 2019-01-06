Glenn Close was clearly not expecting to take home a 2019 Golden Globe Award!

The 71-year-old actress won Best Actress in a Drama, Motion Picture, for her work in “The Wife,” beating out early favorite Lady Gaga for “A Star Is Born” and Nicole Kidman for “The Destroyer.

Glenn was absolutely shocked by the news and looked gobsmacked at her name was called and burst into tears as she made her way to the stage.

“This is such a great honor. I am so honored to be with my category sisters,” Glenn gushed as she wiped away her tears. “Everything you did, what you’re here for — we all should be up here together.”

Glenn Close just gave an inspirational AF acceptance speech, bringing the crowd to their feet (and to tears) as she accepted her #GoldenGlobe for her performance in #TheWife

“Oh, my god, I just don’t believe it. I want to thank meg for writing this incredible novel and Jane Anderson for adapting it. Rosaly and Claudia for the passion. It took 14 years to make this film,” Glenn added.

She also opened up about what it meant to make this film, recalling her mother and the way she sublimated to her father when Glenn was growing up.

“I’m thinking of my mom who really sublimated herself to my father her whole life. And in her 80s she said I feel I haven’t accomplished anything. And it was so not right. And I feel what I learned through this whole experience, we are women and nurturers, we have our children, and our husband’s if we are lucky enough, our partners, whoever. But we have to find personal fulfillment. We have to follow our dreams. And we have to say I have to do that. And I should be allowed to do that,” Glenn shared as the crowd stood up and applauded!

She ended her speech by saying she felt like she was like Muhammad Ali, because she knew she always was destined to be an actress and she was so grateful for the opportunity to do what she loved.

Congrats Glenn!

