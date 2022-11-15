Gold Jewelry For Less Than $100 Perfect For Anyone On Your List

They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but we say, why limit it?

Diamonds, earrings, pearls, necklaces… we love them all. And in our world, it’s always treat-yourself season.

As we head into the holiday season, and the many Friendsgiving dinners, holiday parties, and New Year’s events, now is the perfect time to add some sparkle to your life! And not only do a new pair of earrings or a cute necklace make a great addition to your closet, but they’re also the perfect gift for a friend, partner, or family member.

You can make it personal with an initial ring, or add some attitude to your look with snake earrings – with our picks, the options are endless. Check them out below!

Nicole Hoop Earrings

by Verishop$44.00

Initial Ring

by Katie Dean Jewelry$55.00

Emma Convertible Pave Hoop Earrings

by Verishop$78.00

Sterling Silver CZ Dawn Stacking Ring

by Sterling Forever$65.00

Aubrey Stone Heart Hoop Earrings

by Verishop$68.00

Sterling Silver Croissant Dome Hoops

by Sterling Forever$82.00

Hailey Necklace

by Joey Baby$49.00

Kori Triple Layered Necklace

by Sterling Forever$60.00

Lisha Hoops

by Sterling Forever$58.00

Aria Jacket Earrings

by Sterling Forever$68.00

Evil Eye Stacking Ring Set of 2

by Sterling Forever$94.00

Emberly Dome Ring

by Sterling Forever$64.00

Initial Necklace

by Katie Dean Jewelry$70.00

Eloise CZ Studs

by Sterling Forever$52.00

Sterling Silver Textured Disk & Pearl Studs

by Sterling Forever$72.00

Dove Ear Cuff

by Verishop$43.20

Retro Chequer Ring

by Sterling Forever$52.00

Sterling Silver Eden Snake Studs

by Sterling Forever$45.00

Baguette Cuff

by Katie Dean Jewelry$65.00

Sandrine Necklace

by Joey Baby$35.00

Luella Studs

by Sterling Forever$60.00

Lemonade Earrings

by Joey Baby$29.00

Carmen Floating Pearl Charm Hoop Earrings

by Verishop$68.00

Lisa Necklace

by Joey Baby$25.00

Shayla Hoops

by Sterling Forever$60.00

Zella Huggie Hoops

by Sterling Forever$52.00

Chain Earrings

by Verishop$44.80

