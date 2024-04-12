Grammy Nominee Yung Bleu Drops Sizzling Lil’ Wayne Collab ‘Confirmation (Remix)’

Yung Bleu just took his smash hit “Confirmation” to an iconic new level.

The Grammy-nominated artist and producer has teamed up with Lil Wayne for a sizzling remix of his viral single, Access Hollywood has learned. Following the success of “Confirmation” that includes more than 30 million streams and placement on Urban Radio’s Top 40 chart, the pair collabed on “Confirmation (Remix).”

According to a press release, the track pairs Yung Bleu’s “melodic genius” and the rap legend’s “lyrical prowess” to deliver a fresh take on the banger while honoring the artists’ respective talents.

“Yung Bleu’s smooth, soulful vocals lay down an emotionally charged foundation, weaving tales of love and desire with his signature heartfelt delivery. Lil Wayne’s punchy verses adding depth and complexity, with his legendary wordplay and flow providing a stark, yet complementary contrast to Bleu’s melodic lines. The song embodies passion and the exploration of deep connection,” the release stated.

“Confirmation (Remix)” adds even more anticipation for Yung Bleu’s upcoming album, which comes on the heels of a rise to stardom that began with his 2017 song “Miss It.” More than one billion streams and YouTube views later, Yung Bleu has added to his acclaim with a 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards win for Best New Hip-Hop Artist and more accolades.

“Confirmation (Remix)” and its dynamic music video are available on all streaming platforms via EMPIRE distribution now.