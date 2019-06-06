Granger Smith’s Rep Confirms Singer’s 3-Year-Old Son Died In Tragic Drowning Accident

The cause of death for Granger Smith’s young son has been revealed.

The country star’s 3-year-old, River, drowned at home, according to multiple reports.

Granger’s rep confirmed the update to People and Us Weekly on Thursday, hours after the singer and his wife, Amber, first announced River’s sudden passing. Access has reached out for comment.

WATCH: Country Singer Granger Smith Reveals His 3-Year-Old Son River Died In ‘Tragic Accident’

The couple posted photos of their toddler on their respective Instagram accounts alongside the heartbreaking news that River had died in a “tragic accident.”

Granger and Amber both explained that “despite doctor’s best efforts” their little one was “unable to be revived,” but his legacy will live on in a touching and bittersweet way.

“Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life,” Granger wrote, also paying tribute to the “joy” River brought to their lives.

“If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment,” he concluded. “Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment than this.”

WATCH: Bode Miller’s Wife Morgan Introduces Their Baby Boy Almost 8 Months After Their Daughter Died

The country music community has rallied in support of Granger and Amber, with Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and others sharing public sympathy and condolences.

Sadly, Granger isn’t the first celebrity who has recently lost a child to the same awful circumstance.

Last year, Olympic skier Bode Miller’s 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, drowned after falling into a neighbor’s pool. The athlete’s wife, volleyball pro Morgan Beck, has since become an outspoken advocate for children’s water safety.

— Erin Biglow