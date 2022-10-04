‘Great British Bake Off’ Judge Prue Leith Admits To Drowning Kittens As A Child

One of the longtime judges of “Great British Bake Off” is dropping a bombshell that’s shocking fans of the competition baking show.

Judge Prue Leith revealed in her memoir that when she was just 11-years-old she drowned a bag of kittens.

“My mother and I, then 11, had just drowned some kittens… and for weeks I imagined those poor dead creatures,” she wrote in her memoir “I’ll Try Anything Once,” according to an excerpt published by Huffington Post. “Too many kittens was a frequent occurrence and there had come a day when my mother, unable to find homes for yet another litter, decided to drown the latest batch.”

The 82-year-old detailed that she attempted to change her mother’s mind at the time but she was “met with a firm, ‘Darling, it has to be done. They are only a few hours old. They will hardly know it’s happening.’”

“I held the bag under the water until the last kitten had stopped mewing,” she said, adding that they “fought like the devil for life.”

Prue also explained to the outlet why explained why she included the traumatizing experience in her book.

“This happened in the early 1940′s, when I was 11 years old, being brought up on a farm in South Africa,” she said in a statement. “I wrote about it honestly in my book, as an 11-year-old it was an extremely traumatic experience, not one I would forget, however it is what happened 70 years ago. Thankfully today in the UK we have the choice of neutering our cats and have more options to home kittens, although sadly in some parts of the world it is still an issue.”