Greta Thunberg Detained At Coal Mine Protest In Germany

Greta Thunberg was detained at a coal mine protest in Germany.

The 20-year-old environmental activist was seen being detained at a protest on Tuesday and was later released, NBC News reports citing police officials.

Thunberg and fellow activists were protesting the expansion of Garzweiler coal mine, which is located near the village of Luetzerath in Erkelenz, Germany.

In photos from the protest, the environmentalist is seen being carried by police officers.

Greta has been very outspoke about conservation and the environment, and frequently speaks out via social media to raise awareness.

She recently posted about the expansion of the mine in Germany, sharing a photo of other activists.

“Climate strike week 230. We are currently in Lützerath, a German village threatened to be demolished for an expansion of a coal mine. People have been resisting and defending Lützerath for years. Recently the evictions started, but the fighting spirit still persists. Join us here or at a local protest tomorrow to demand that #LützerathBleibt” she wrote.