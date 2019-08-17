‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Marries Matthew Alan After 11 Years Together

They do! Longtime loves Camilla Luddington and Matthew Alan have tied the knot.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star and the “Castle Rock” alum exchanged vows on the California coast in front of 70 loved ones on Aug. 17, according to People.

Camilla’s co-star Jessica Capshaw was reportedly among the guests who saw her walk down the aisle in a custom Mira Zwillinger gown. The newlyweds chose the Temper Trap’s “Sweet Disposition” as their ceremony song, in honor of having seen the band perform on their first date back in 2008.

WATCH: Grey’s Anatomy’: Camilla Luddington Dishes About Next Season & Supports Sandra Oh

The bride told the mag that after 11 years together she and Matthew were “just ready to do the damn thing,” explaining that they “kind of already feel married” due to their co-parenting duties to daughter Hayden – who was present for her famous parents’ big day, of course.

Though they already share a family and household, the 35-year-old said she’s “excited to get into that new normal of married life” and was looking forward to making things official.

WATCH: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed For Two More Seasons!

“There’s something romantic to us about solidifying that family unit by having the ceremony,” Camilla shared.

The actors announced their engagement in January 2018, nearly 10 months after welcoming their little girl.

— Erin Biglow