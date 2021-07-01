Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton File For Marriage License In Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one step closer to saying “I do!”

The duo filed for a marriage license in Oklahoma on June 29, 2021, the Johnston County Court Clerks confirmed to Access Hollywood.

Access was told that Gwen and Blake have 10 days from the time of the filing to get married, so there’s a chance they could walk down the aisle over the Fourth of July holiday weekend!

Sources claimed to TMZ nthat the couple is set to wed on July 3, and that they have a bunch of fun activities planned for their big weekend.

A source also told the outlet that Gwen, Blake and her kiddos are currently in Oklahoma after flying out last Friday.

The update follows speculation that the couple could have already gotten married secretly. The “Hollaback Girl” singer was spotted rocking what appeared to be a wedding band next to her engagement ring while out on a walk with Blake in mid-June.

The couple announced that they were engaged in a sweet post on social media back in October 2020 where the pop star showed off her stunning sparkler.

Access Hollywood previously spoke with Blake March 2021 and “The Voice” coach opened up about the moment he popped the question.

“I remember after I asked her there was like, you know, some crying and things. And Gwen’s oldest son Kingston was sitting right next to us when this happened. (And Gwen said), ‘Wait a minute, did I answer you? Did I say yes out loud?’,” he shared. “And even I was wondering. And Kingston said, ‘Mom, yeah you did. I heard you say yes, you did.’ I don’t know how long it took, but that’s how it happened.”

The wedding has been in the works for quite a while. The couple has spoken out publicly about their big day and how despite being super in love and wanting to get married, they wanted to wait until the Covid-19 pandemic calmed down.

